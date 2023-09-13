Blue Dart renames itself Bharat Dart

Joining the Bharat vs India bandwagon, logistics major Blue Dart renamed its truck delivery and premium service arm Bharat Dart. “This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart’s ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat,” the company said in its rebranding statement filed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday (September 13).

While explaining the rebranding exercise, Blue Dart said the move has taken an extensive discovery and research process.

Exhorting various stakeholders to join what it called a “transformative journey”, the company said in its filing statement, “Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat.”

The development comes days after a row erupted over a dinner invite to G20 leaders by the Centre in which RSVP Droupadi Murmu was described as President of Bharat instead of President of India. Even while the controversy was still raging with the opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging the Centre’s invite was an attempt to rename the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’ displayed in his nameplate during the course of the recently concluded two-day G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi.

Blue Dart Express, a cargo and freight company set up in 1983, provides consignment delivery services to over 55,400 locations in India. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, according to its website.

“This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country,” Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart said.