Swiggy, Blinkit, others drop 10-min delivery promises after govt 's order

E-commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto have been asked to remove claims of 10-minute deliveries after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of these companies and urged them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners, according to an NDTV report citing sources.

The government intervention follows growing concerns over the safety of gig workers.

Mandaviya’s intervention has reportedly played a key role in prompting companies to reconsider fixed delivery-time promises, according to an India Today report, quoting sources.

Also Read: Delhi gig workers' plight | Dirty water, no toilets, no basic facilities at 'dark stores': Survey

The government has been engaging with food delivery and quick-commerce platforms after worker unions flagged that short delivery timelines could put delivery personnel at risk.

The labour minister reportedly met executives of several aggregators, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto, to discuss concerns related to delivery timelines.

During the discussions, Mandaviya is said to have asked companies to remove fixed delivery-time limits from their branding and marketing communications.

'10-minute delivery' rebranded

Blinkit will remove references to “10-minute delivery” from all its brand messaging, including advertisements, promotional campaigns and social media communication, India Today reported.

Watch/Read | Swiggy agent falls off train: Are gig workers treated like machines? AI with Sanket

The company has reportedly revised its tagline from “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep”.

The promise of 10-minute delivery has been the subject of intense public debate, with critics arguing that it compromises the safety of delivery partners.

Gig unions raise safety concerns

The move comes weeks after delivery workers across platforms staged strikes in December, raising concerns over working conditions, delivery pressure and the lack of social security.

Also Read: New Year’s Eve deliveries may be hit as gig workers call for strike on Dec 31

Worker unions have accused platforms of promoting unsafe delivery models, reducing earnings and offering limited social protection.

Earlier, platform founders, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, had publicly defended fast delivery models, stating that they were based on system design rather than speed and that delivery partners were insured.