Photos: Google inaugurates massive campus 'Ananta' in Bengaluru

Tech major Google inaugurated its new campus in Bengaluru on Wednesday (February 19), touted among its largest offices globally. India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse, the company said, adding that this is "evident in the thriving startup and app ecosystems, the digital public infrastructure that's transforming life for hundreds of millions of Indians, and the depth and diversity of Indian creators."





"Today, we are excited to share another major milestone in our ongoing commitment to India, with the inauguration of Ananta - one of Google's largest offices globally," Google announced in a blog post. ‘Building from India, for the world’ For two decades, Google said, it has played a role in facilitating transformation further - through AI-powered flood forecasting, specialised AI models to catch tuberculosis early, and helping millions of people join the formal economy with Google Pay, among others. "Increasingly, we have been building from India, for the world," it said.

The campus features one of India’s largest installations of electro-chromic glass, and a sculpted, fluid facade for architectural interest. Picture Courtesy: Google

The new campus named “Ananta”, meaning “infinite” or “limitless” in Sanskrit, signifies the boundless potential the company sees to improve lives through technology.