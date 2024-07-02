Bengaluru: Godrej Properties sells more than 2,000 flats for over Rs 3,150 crore

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Godrej Properties Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold more than 2,000 homes for over Rs 3,150 crore in its new housing project in Bengaluru amid strong demand for residential properties. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said it has achieved over Rs 3,150 crore in sales bookings in the 'Godrej Woodscapes' project, located in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru.

This is Godrej Properties' most successful launch ever in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved, the company said.

Further, Godrej Properties said it is the second launch with Rs 3,000 crore sales in the past three months.

With the successful launch of this project, Godrej Properties said the company has surpassed its full-year FY24 sales in South India within the first quarter.

Godrej Properties has a robust launch pipeline for 2024-25, which includes several new project launches planned in Bengaluru. These planned launches along with the strategic market entry into Hyderabad will significantly strengthen the company's presence in South India, Godrej Properties said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, " South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years." Godrej Properties is one of the leading developers in the country. PTI

