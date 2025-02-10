Bengaluru: Aero India 2025 begins; more than 90 countries participating
Aero India 2025 will be held between February 10 and 14; February 10 to 12 have been reserved as business days, with February 13 and 14 set as public days
The 15th edition of Aero India — Asia’s biggest aerospace and defence exhibition — was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday (February 10).
Five-day extravaganza
With the broad theme of “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, the five-day extravaganza will showcase India’s aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies, officials said.
In line with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India, Make for the World” vision, the event will also provide a stage to forge international collaborations to fast-track the indigenisation process, thereby providing a thrust to the Union government’s resolve of making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047, they said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief of Defence Staff, tri-service chief, among others participated in the inaugural event.
What event will comprise
The Aero India will be held between February 10 and 14, 2025. February 10 to 12 have been reserved as business days, with February 13 and 14 set as public days for people to witness the show.
The event comprises Defence Ministers’ Conclave; CEOs Roundtable; inauguration of India and iDEX Pavilions; Manthan iDEX event; Samarthya Indigenisation event; valedictory function; seminars; breath-taking airshows, and an exhibition of aerospace companies.
Organised in a total area of over 42,000 square metres and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India till date.
More than 90 countries participating
Rajnath Singh on Sunday termed the participation of more than 90 countries as a testament to the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and defence capabilities.
“Defence ministers or representatives from about 30 countries have come to participate in this event. The presence of air chiefs and secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event — not just for India, but for the entire international defence community,” he said.
Aero India is a biennial event, it was first held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, in 1996.
(With agency inputs)