Bengaluru: Aero India 2025 begins; more than 90 countries participating

The 15th edition of Aero India — Asia’s biggest aerospace and defence exhibition — was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday (February 10).

Five-day extravaganza

With the broad theme of “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, the five-day extravaganza will showcase India’s aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies, officials said.

In line with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India, Make for the World” vision, the event will also provide a stage to forge international collaborations to fast-track the indigenisation process, thereby providing a thrust to the Union government’s resolve of making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047, they said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief of Defence Staff, tri-service chief, among others participated in the inaugural event.