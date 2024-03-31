Baltimore bridge collapse: Supply chains already hit by Red Sea attacks to crash further

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, has put a spotlight on the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest harbours in the US, which paused shipping and immediately halted all vessel traffic in and out.

The port remained open to trucks following the incident, but the loss of maritime traffic is expected to cost US$9 million a day. The overall economic toll is likely to be higher as billions of dollars of goods are rerouted amid the prospect of supply chains being snarled for months. It will also mean a loss of tax revenue for the city and state.

The Conversation asked Simona Stan, a supply chain and logistics expert at the University of Montana, to explain the short- and long-term impacts of the crash on supply chains.

How important is the port of Baltimore?

The Port of Baltimore is the ninth largest US port by overall trade volume. In 2023 alone, it moved around 50 million tons of goods between the US and other countries, much of it in large shipping containers, like those stacked on the ship that rammed into the bridge.