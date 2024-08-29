At 21, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra youngest on 2024 Hurun India Rich List

Co-founder of quick commerce app Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest to feature on the list of richest Indians released by Hurun.

The 21-year-old has a net worth of Rs 3,600 crore. His co-founder, 22-year-old Aadit Palicha, is the second youngest on the list with a net worth of Rs 4,300 crore.

Students of Stanford University, Vohra and Palicha dropped out of their computer science course and pursued entrepreneurship. The duo launched Zepto in 2021 to fulfil the growing demand for quick and contactless delivery of essential items in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venture initially started as Kiranakart — an online grocery delivery platform promising groceries within 45 minutes. They eventually expanded Kiranakart into Zepto, an extension of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited.

Zepto competes in India’s hyper-competitive grocery delivery space. Rivals in the market include e-commerce giant Amazon's India unit and homegrown competitors such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and conglomerate Tata Group's BigBasket.

Zepto now operates in cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi, and Chennai, among others and its valuation has skyrocketed, with the company achieving unicorn status in August 2023 at $1.4 billion.

Interestingly, Vohra has also featured on Forbes’ influential 30 under 30 Asia list.

Born in Bengaluru, Vohra first appeared on the Hurun India Rich List in 2022 at 19. The Hurun India Rich List, now in its 13th year, features 1,539 individuals with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. This year’s list includes 272 newcomers.

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List has marked a significant milestone, with India's billionaire count surpassing 300 for the first time. This esteemed list features a diverse range of individuals from various sectors, including entertainment, corporate, and quick commerce.

