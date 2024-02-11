Apple’s Vision Pro and 4 other snazzy gizmos from their line-up

In 2023, Apple introduced various new products and models, including the much-talked-about Vision Pro. Let us take a look at the newest Apple products that have grabbed the headlines.

Apple Vision Pro

After over six years of rumours, the much-anticipated Apple VR/AR headset, dubbed the Vision Pro, has finally arrived. Following its announcement at WWDC eight months ago, the headset is now being shipped to eager customers.

In a bold claim, Apple asserts that the Vision Pro is the "most advanced personal electronic device ever" to hit the market.

Moreover, in a comparative review of various XR headsets, including the Vision Pro, it's agreed that this is the one suitable for most users.

The headset has the capability to operate well-known Apple apps like Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, and others within a mixed reality environment, combining elements of both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Apple iPhone 15, Pro and ProMax

The Apple iPhone 15 series introduces two models with either a 17.00 cm (6.7″) or 15.54 cm (6.1″) Super Retina XDR display, featuring ProMotion technology and an Always-On display.

The devices boast a Titanium body with textured matte glass back, an Action button, and Dynamic Island for an immersive interaction experience.

Powered by the A17 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, they offer a pro camera system with a 48MP Main Ultra-Wide Telephoto lens, enabling super-high-resolution photos and next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control.

Additional features include up to 10x optical zoom range, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and up to 29 hours of video playback.

The devices support USB-C with USB 3 for faster transfers and incorporate Face ID for enhanced security. The iPhone 15 series phones are touted as total powerhouses.

Apple MacBook Pro: M3 Pro chip

Apple has introduced the latest MacBook Pro line-up featuring the advanced M3-series chips, resulting in the discontinuation of the older 13-inch model with Touch Bar. The lineup now consists of two sizes: a 14-inch and a 16-inch model.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro come equipped with the new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Additionally, the 14-inch variant is now also offered with the base M3 chip, albeit at a slightly higher price compared to its equivalent 13-inch M2 predecessor.

While the display received a minor upgrade, with SDR brightness boosted to 600 nits from the previous 500 nits, other features remain largely unchanged.

Battery life, size, weight, camera, microphones, speakers, ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth capabilities all mirror those of the MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2

The Apple Watch has undeniably been a monumental success for the company, dominating the wearables sector from its initial launch.

Now, eight years since its inception, Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the updated Apple Watch Ultra, which debuted last year.

During an event held on September 12, 2023, Apple revealed that both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 boast the new S9 SiP (System in Package) and a 4-core Neural Engine, enabling innovative features such as on-device Siri.

Homepod 2

The HomePod 2 maintains a relatively compact form with smoothly rounded edges at the top and bottom. Much like the original iPad, its base features a gentle inward curve that naturally invites the hand to grasp it, lending a sense of organic familiarity to its design. There's something inherently unobtrusive and human about its shape.

Despite its resemblance to the 2018 original, the HomePod 2 retains a modern looks. Subtle differences exist — the second iteration being slightly shorter by 4mm (a detail easily overlooked) and lighter by 200g—the overall appearance remains nearly identical.