Apple working on camera-fitted AirPods for enhanced virtual-reality feel: Report

After introducing the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, Apple is reportedly working on AirPods equipped with cameras for a more authentic augmented-reality or virtual-reality environment. If things go as planned, such AirPods may reportedly be mass-produced by 2026.

Notably, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the tech giant introduced a host of next-level features in the AirPods, including gesture-based controls for interacting with Siri, head-tracking while playing games, and improved sound during voice calls.

Infrared cameras

The AirPods that Apple is now working on will reportedly feature infrared radiation (IR) cameras, like the ones integrated with the iPhone Face ID receiver. When paired with the Vision Pro or any similar mixed-reality headset the company launches, it will enhance the spatial audio experience.

For example, if a user watches a video on the mixed-reality headset and turns their head in a certain direction, some specific sounds will get louder or more distinct in keeping with the visuals, giving the user a more immersive experience.

The AirPods will detect the user’s turn of head and other gestures with the help of the IR cameras. Furthermore, the earphones may also be equipped with air-gesture features to enable the user’s interaction with the device.

Mass production by 2026?

In a post on online publishing platform Medium, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote, “My latest supply chain survey indicates that Apple plans to mass-produce new AirPods with camera modules by 2026, featuring an IR camera similar to the iPhone Face ID receiver (not the transmitter).”

According to Kuo, the Taiwan-based Foxconn will provide Apple with the IR cameras. The plan is reportedly to manufacture 18-20 million units, which would account for some 10 million AirPods. However, there has been no word from either Apple or Foxconn on this.