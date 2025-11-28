Apple to open fifth India store in Noida on December 11

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Apple on Friday announced it will open its fifth store in India, at Noida, marking another step in the iPhone maker's expanding retail footprint in the country.

Apple Noida store, located in DLF Mall of India, will open on December 11.

"This opening marks another milestone in Apple's ongoing retail expansion in the country, bringing customers in Noida new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple's exceptional service in person," the company said in a statement.

The barricade for Apple Noida was revealed Friday morning, adorned with vibrant feathers inspired by India's national bird, the peacock, reflecting a timeless symbol of pride and creativity, it added.

"The peacock-inspired launch campaign, first seen at the September openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, now comes to Noida - continuing to celebrate the bold confidence of a modern India and Apple's distinctive approach to innovation and experience," it further said.

Noida is a city defined by design and ambition, and a hub for innovation and original thinking, it noted.

"With the energy and expertise of our store team members, Apple Noida will offer a space where customers can discover, create, and grow with Apple," the statement added.

At Apple Noida, customers can explore the latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family, experience new features, and receive expert support from specialists, creatives and dedicated business teams.

"They can also attend Today at Apple sessions - free, daily experiences designed to inspire learning and creativity in photography, art, music, and coding, led by Apple Creatives," according to Apple.

Alongside Apple Store online and services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store App, the expanding retail locations deepen Apple's commitment to customers in India, "offering more personalised, seamless, and secure ways to connect with Apple", the statement said. PTI

