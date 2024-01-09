Apple Vision Pro launch in US on Feb 2: Price, specs, how to buy, what to expect

Apple's high-priced headset for toggling between the real and digital world will be available in its stores in the US beginning February 2, launching the trendsetting company's push to broaden the appeal of what so far has been a niche technology.

Apple unveiled the sleek goggles at a software conference held at its Cupertino, California headquarters eight months ago — an event that was designed to encourage developers to make apps tailored for a device that projects users into three-dimensional simulations of reality.

Apple's announcement coincides with a major consumer electronics show in Las Vegas where the company has long been conspicuously absent.

How to buy the Apple Vision Pro

Pre-orders begin January 19, but buyers will have to go to a store to be properly fitted for the goggles, which are controlled with the eyes and a few simple hand gestures.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online.

How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?

Vision Pro is highly priced at USD 3,499.

The Vision Pro already has received largely enthusiastic reviews among the media who were able to test it in tightly-controlled demonstrations monitored by Apple, but the device's price tag probably means relatively few unit sales during its first year on the market.

Although Facebook owner Meta Platforms and other companies have been making virtual reality headsets for years with limited success, many industry analysts believe Apple has the potential to expand the technology's audience beyond the video gamers and mostly tech nerds that have embraced it so far.

The Vision Pro will cost seven times more than Meta's latest virtual-reality headset, the Quest 3.

How does the Apple Vision Pro work?

The company in its press release said the Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. It seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences.

The headset offers each eye an ultra-high-resolution display with more pixels, said the company, and users can switch between augmented reality and virtual reality using a dial on the side of the headset. Users can control the headset using their voice, eyes, and hands.

The headset uses Apple’s new authentication system to scan a user’s iris to unlock the device. The goggles' operating system will be compatible with more than 1 million apps designed for the iPhone and iPad, said the company.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has called it “the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created”. He said, “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Vision Pro’s revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”