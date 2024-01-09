Apple Vision Pro launch in US on Feb 2: Price, specs, how to buy, what to expect
CEO Tim Cook says the era of spatial computing has arrived, calls the goggles the ‘most advanced consumer electronics device ever created’
Apple's high-priced headset for toggling between the real and digital world will be available in its stores in the US beginning February 2, launching the trendsetting company's push to broaden the appeal of what so far has been a niche technology.
Apple unveiled the sleek goggles at a software conference held at its Cupertino, California headquarters eight months ago — an event that was designed to encourage developers to make apps tailored for a device that projects users into three-dimensional simulations of reality.
Apple's announcement coincides with a major consumer electronics show in Las Vegas where the company has long been conspicuously absent.
How to buy the Apple Vision Pro
Pre-orders begin January 19, but buyers will have to go to a store to be properly fitted for the goggles, which are controlled with the eyes and a few simple hand gestures.
The Apple Vision Pro will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online.
How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?
Vision Pro is highly priced at USD 3,499.
The Vision Pro already has received largely enthusiastic reviews among the media who were able to test it in tightly-controlled demonstrations monitored by Apple, but the device's price tag probably means relatively few unit sales during its first year on the market.
Although Facebook owner Meta Platforms and other companies have been making virtual reality headsets for years with limited success, many industry analysts believe Apple has the potential to expand the technology's audience beyond the video gamers and mostly tech nerds that have embraced it so far.
The Vision Pro will cost seven times more than Meta's latest virtual-reality headset, the Quest 3.
How does the Apple Vision Pro work?
The company in its press release said the Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. It seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences.
The headset offers each eye an ultra-high-resolution display with more pixels, said the company, and users can switch between augmented reality and virtual reality using a dial on the side of the headset. Users can control the headset using their voice, eyes, and hands.
The headset uses Apple’s new authentication system to scan a user’s iris to unlock the device. The goggles' operating system will be compatible with more than 1 million apps designed for the iPhone and iPad, said the company.
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has called it “the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created”. He said, “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Vision Pro’s revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”
Apple Vision Pro specs
It is powered by visionOS, an operating system built on the foundation of the operating system that is behind the company’s other products.
The headset has 256 GB of storage space, and it includes a dual-chip design that processes input from 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones to make the content seem realistic, said Apple.
Looking ahead
Apple's first new product since its smartwatch debut about a decade ago could set the stage for the introduction of more affordable versions for a broader audience.
In a sign that Apple is expecting the Vision Pro to pave the way to a bigger market, the company included the ability to take 3-D videos that can be viewed through the goggles on its latest premium iPhones, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. These videos are so realistic that the people and other images in them appear to be right in front of the viewer watching them.
Apple is looking for ways to juice its sales after suffering a slight decline in revenue during its last fiscal year ending in in September. Apple still raked in USD 383 billion in sales, with the iPhone accounting for more than half that amount.
(With agency inputs)