Apple steps up succession planning; John Ternus seen as Cook's successor: Report

Apple has intensified its succession planning amid indications that Tim Cook may step down as CEO as early as next year. John Ternus, the company’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Cook, according to several people familiar with internal discussions cited by the Financial Times.

Apple steps up succession planning

Sources told the FT that Apple’s board and senior executives have recently intensified preparations for Cook to hand over the reins at the USD 4 trillion company after more than 14 years at the helm.



The company is reportedly unlikely to reveal a new CEO before its next earnings report in late January, which will cover the crucial holiday quarter.

An announcement early next year would give the incoming leadership team time to settle in ahead of Apple’s major annual events, its developers’ conference in June and the iPhone launch in September, the people familiar with the matter told Financial Times.

These individuals also noted that while preparations have accelerated, the timing of any announcement could still change.

Tim Cook’s tenure at Apple

Cook, Apple’s former chief of operations, who turned 65 this month, has led the company since 2011, taking over shortly before co-founder Steve Jobs passed away.

During his leadership, Apple’s market value has skyrocketed from around USD 350 billion in 2011 to USD 4 trillion today. Under Cook, the company has significantly broadened its product portfolio and transformed services and wearables into major revenue streams.

Last year, Cook answered a long-standing question about how long he intends to lead one of the world’s most valuable technology firms. In an interview with Wired, he said he would remain until he felt it was the right time to step away.

“I get asked that question now more than I used to,” Cook said. “I love this place, Steven. It’s the privilege of a lifetime to be here. And I’ll do it until the voice in my head says, ‘It’s time,’ and then I’ll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like.”

Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus currently serves as Apple’s senior vice-president of Hardware Engineering and reports directly to CEO Tim Cook. He oversees all hardware engineering operations, including teams responsible for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and more.

Ternus joined Apple’s Product Design team in 2001 and has served as vice-president of Hardware Engineering since 2013.

During his tenure, he has led hardware development for numerous major Apple products. According to the company, “John leads all hardware engineering, including the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and more.”

He has overseen the development of every generation of iPad, helped drive Apple’s custom silicon transition, and played a pivotal role in shifting the Mac line to Apple-designed chips, a move widely praised for boosting performance and efficiency.

Before joining Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.