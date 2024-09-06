Apple set to unveil iPhone 16 with cutting-edge features and AI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Apple iPhone 16 will be unveiled during Apple’s upcoming launch event in September 2024, along with three other iPhone 16 variants.

Reports suggest that it may look slimmer and more modern with a capsule-shaped camera module, and will be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, the fastest processor ever in any iPhone. Another fascinating thing about the new model is the enhanced AI capabilities in the form of Apple Intelligence. iPhone 16 is touted to feature a better display, larger battery, and improved thermal management. Once the devices officially hit the stores in India, you can buy your favourite model on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

iPhone 16 - Price in India In India, Apple may price the 128GB variant at Rs. 79,990, the 256GB model at Rs. 89,990, and the top 512GB variant at Rs. 1,09,990.

You can shop for iPhone 16 on affordable Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and repay the amount in convenient tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months.

Apple iPhone 16 - Release date

Apple iPhone 16’s launch event will take place on September 9th, 2024 at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple iPhone 16 - Specifications Design

One of the most talked-about design aspects of the iPhone 16 involves the pill-shaped camera module. In this setup, the primary and ultrawide lenses would be arranged vertically to offer better alignment of the camera sensors.

Some reports also suggest a new ‘Capture’ button next to the power key. By pressing or tapping this button once, users can take photos or record videos on the go. Furthermore, Apple may add the ‘Action’ button, previously limited to Pro models, in the iPhone 16 for enhanced customisation.

The iPhone 16 will feature a colour-infused glass back and aluminium body for a premium in-hand feel and sturdy build. The device will boast an IP67 rating, allowing it to withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 6 metres. Apple may introduce the iPhone 16 in two new colours (Purple and White).

Camera

The dual-camera setup will house a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. Apple’s sensor-shift OIS (Optical Image Optimisation) feature will keep your photos and videos steady even when in motion so that they appear smooth and clear.

The most significant upgrade in the camera department would be the improved f/2.2 aperture in the main sensor which will allow lighter to enter the lens so that you can capture brighter images in low-light conditions.

The post-processing capabilities of the iPhone 16 will also get upgraded to a technology that combines hardware, machine learning, and software to enhance your photos. Advanced noise reduction algorithms and better HDR performance will work together to produce stunning images every time. For selfies, the iPhone 16 will have a 12MP camera.

Performance

iPhone 16 will be powered by an A18 Bionic processor, contributing to significant boost in performance. With its CPU based on the 3nm fabrication process, the iPhone 16 will be faster with quick app launches, smooth multitasking, and a lag-free user experience. The new chip will enable the device to handle complicated tasks with ease.

The size of RAM will also be upgraded to 8GB. This will significantly boost the iPhone 16’s capability to keep more applications active in the background without slowing down. The handset will be able to maintain high frame rates by rendering more complex graphics during gameplay. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new thermal system on the iPhone 16 to reduce overheating in case of prolonged usage.

AI capabilities As per reports, AI will be deeply integrated into the core of iOS 18, which will debut in the iPhone 16 series, offering unprecedented levels of personalisation.

This new AI companion can seamlessly anticipate your needs, such as activating ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode when attending a meeting, offering navigation suggestions based on your routine travel schedule, etc. It could draft emails, summarise lengthy and complex texts, generate images, and do real-time language translation as well.

Display

The iPhone 16 will feature a sprawling 6.1-inch OLED display with the Dynamic Island. Apple’s upgraded Super Retina XDR panel will ensure that every piece of content you play appears lifelike. Apple may use micro-lens technology to boost brightness and reduce the display's power consumption. Moreover, the support for HDR content and Dolby Vision will enable users to watch their favourite multimedia content in high definition.

The 60Hz panel will be protected by a layer of Ceramic Shield glass for enhanced durability and scratch resistance. The iPhone 16 may also have slightly thinner bezels, giving users more screen real estate to enjoy with the same device size.

Battery

The iPhone 16 may feature a 3,561 mAh battery. This, combined with the A18 chip's smart battery optimisation, will ensure you never run out of power and even offer video playback of over 20 hours and audio playback of over 80 hours.

Conclusion

iPhone 16 is set to offer a seamless experience, featuring Apple’s iOS 18 and A18 chip. The camera capabilities will be par excellence. Also, the integration of Apple Intelligence will redefine how we interact with our smartphones. All of this will come with a style statement that is uniquely Apple-sleek, refreshing, and eye-catching.

If you are concerned about the price tag of iPhone 16, you can bid your worries goodbye by shopping using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, choose your favourite device, and use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to buy the handset on Easy EMIs. With repayment tenures between 1 and 60 months, you can select the EMI terms that are convenient for you.

