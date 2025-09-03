Apple sees exit of top AI researchers including robotics head Jian Zhang

Apple’s AI division has suffered another wave of high-profile departures, with four senior researchers exiting the company within a single week.

The departures underscore the mounting challenge for the iPhone maker as competitors aggressively recruit top AI talent.

Also Read: Apple AI model detects pregnancy with 92 pc accuracy, says study

Jian Zhang, who led Apple’s robotics research, has joined Meta’s Robotics Studio under its Reality Labs division, a move Meta confirmed on Tuesday (September 2). His team at Apple worked on automation and academic robotics research, separate from direct product development.

That group has already been hit by churn this year, with team member Mario Srouji leaving in April to head AI products at Archer Aviation.

Apple intelligence at risk

Alongside Zhang, three members of Apple’s Foundation Models team, John Peebles, Nan Du, and Zhao Meng, have also quit. According to media reports, Peebles and Du are headed to OpenAI, while Zhao will join Anthropic.

The Foundation Models group was central to Apple’s push behind Apple Intelligence, the suite of generative AI tools launched last year.

But the team has been shrinking quickly. Around 10 members, including its head Ruoming Pang, have left in recent weeks. Pang was reportedly lured by Meta with a multi-year pay package worth $200 million.

The timing is especially sensitive for Apple, industry experts quoted by media reports point out. Its Apple Intelligence platform received a lukewarm response, and insiders say the company is weighing whether to lean more on external AI models instead of continuing an in-house approach.

Also Read: Who is Sabih Khan, Apple's new Indian-origin COO?

Talent poaching

Apple’s struggle to retain AI talent comes as the sector faces an intense hiring war. Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic are all expanding research teams, often offering salaries significantly higher than Apple’s.

At the centre of this talent war is Mark Zuckerberg, who has been offering lucrative packages, some reportedly worth up to $100 million, to attract leading researchers.

Reports indicate, however, that some of Meta’s new hires have already moved on, reflecting the volatility of AI hiring.

The recent departures have also dampened employee morale, with more staff reportedly considering job changes.

Also Read: Who is Mira Murati? Ex-OpenAI CTO turns down Meta’s $1 billion offer

Markets react

Markets reacted swiftly to the news. Apple shares fell 1.5 per cent to $228.77 in New York trading on Tuesday before recovering slightly later in the session.

Zhang’s move to Meta highlights how significant robotics has become in Apple’s long-term strategy.

Reports suggest Apple is developing several robotics-driven products, including a tabletop device with a movable screen and a robotic arm for retail and manufacturing.

Meta, too, is investing heavily in robotics and hardware through its Reality Labs, working on operating systems and components for humanoid robots alongside AI-powered smart glasses.