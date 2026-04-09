Amid job cuts by Oracle, Amazon, TCS boosts headcount by by 2,356 in Q4

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), added 2,356 employees in the March quarter of FY26, bucking the trend of widespread layoffs across global technology firms such as Amazon and Oracle.



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The net addition took TCS’ total headcount to 5,84,519 as of March 31, 2026, marking a return to hiring after two consecutive quarters of decline. The development comes at a time when job cuts have dominated the global tech landscape amid rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cost rationalisation.

Global layoffs contrast TCS hiring

Despite the quarterly uptick, TCS’ overall workforce declined by 23,460 employees in FY26, a year in which the company had also initiated plans to cut 12,000 roles due to shifts in the technology ecosystem.

In contrast, US-based tech majors have undertaken deeper and more aggressive layoffs. Oracle has laid off around 12,000 employees in India, with further cuts expected, as part of a broader global reduction of about 30,000 jobs. The company cited organisational restructuring and role redundancies, offering severance packages tied to voluntary exits.

Amazon, too, has continued trimming its workforce, cutting 16,000 jobs globally in January this year, following an earlier round of about 14,000 layoffs in October 2025. The e-commerce giant has been restructuring its operations while increasing investments in AI and infrastructure, signalling a shift in workforce requirements.

Against this backdrop, TCS’ hiring, albeit modest, stands out in an industry grappling with concerns over job intensity as AI adoption accelerates.

The company reported a 12.22% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 13,718 crore for the March quarter, with revenue growing 9.64% to Rs 70,698 crore. For the full fiscal, profit rose marginally by 1.35% to Rs 49,210 crore, while revenue increased 4.58% to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

TCS signals stable outlook

TCS CEO and managing director K Krithivasan said the company has now recorded three consecutive quarters of sequential growth, with momentum across key markets and verticals. He added that despite macroeconomic headwinds, client confidence in technology spending remains intact.



Also read | TCS to retrain 1 lakh employees yearly to meet AI demands

The company also reported strong deal wins worth USD 12 billion during the quarter, led by North America and the banking, financial services and insurance segment.

On the people front, TCS indicated a stabilising outlook. The company’s voluntary attrition stood at 13.7% at the end of the quarter, and it plans to roll out salary hikes from April 1.

As global firms recalibrate their workforce strategies in response to AI-led disruption, TCS’ selective hiring signals a more measured approach, balancing cost optimisation with the need to sustain talent capacity in a shifting technology landscape.