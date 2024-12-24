American Airlines flights grounded for an hour on Christmas Eve

An unspecified glitch grounded all American Airlines flights for over an hour on Tuesday (December 24), affecting thousands of passengers in the US during the peak Christmas season.

“Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the world’s largest airline operator said in reply to a passenger’s complaint on X before services were resumed.

The problem came suddenly on the morning of Christmas Eve, as flights were cancelled or grounded hours before the scheduled take-off. Announcements were made at airports that the airline’s system was down and it was unable to put the crew or any customer on board.

A note from the Federal Aviation Administration said the company had requested to ground all flights. The airline did not make any formal statement on social media explaining the glitch.