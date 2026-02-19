Ajit Pawar plane crash | AAIB to issue preliminary probe report: MoCA

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said AAIB will issue a preliminary report on the probe into the Learjet 45 plane crash near Baramati last month, emphasising that all investigative actions are being taken with full transparency and professional integrity.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the crash on January 28.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said specialised support has been sought for the retrieval of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the VSR Ventures-owned Learjet 45 plane.

Amid concerns raised in certain quarters about the operator, crash and the ongoing probe, the ministry said the "AAIB's investigation is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required".

A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the occurrence, as per ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) norms, and the final report will follow in due course, it said in a statement.

The crashed aircraft had two recorders, a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), both of which were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage.

Data from the DFDR, manufactured by L3-Communications, has been successfully downloaded at AAIB's Flight Recorder Laboratory.

"The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, is undergoing detailed technical examination. Assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in data retrieval," AAIB said in a statement on February 17.

Post the accident, the ministry asked DGCA to conduct a special audit of VSR Ventures that would be a comprehensive review of regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, safety management systems, and CVR/FDR monitoring.

"The audit commenced on February 4, 2026, and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed, and action will be taken in accordance with DGCA’s Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual," the ministry said on Thursday.

Besides, the regulator has been asked by the ministry to carry out special audits of other major non-scheduled operators and aerodromes engaged in VIP/VVIP operations.

These audits are being conducted in phases, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken wherever required, the ministry said.

Elaborating on the regulatory oversight measures, the ministry said that in 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators.

"Additionally, multiple surveillances of VSR Ventures were carried out across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145), documentation and station facilities. All surveillance findings were addressed and closed," it added.

According to the statement, the ministry and its regulatory bodies remain fully committed to transparency, safety oversight and accountability.

"Stakeholders are requested to refrain from speculation and allow the statutory investigation and regulatory processes to proceed in accordance with established procedures," the ministry said, reiterating that all investigative and regulatory actions are proceeding with full transparency and professional integrity.

Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, has demanded a thorough probe into the "possible serious lapses" behind the air crash that claimed his father's life, and stressed that an aircraft's black box cannot be destroyed easily. PTI

