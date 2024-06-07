Air India to launch non-stop Bengaluru-London Gatwick flights from Aug 18

Air India will begin non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW) on August 18, announced Bangalore International Airport Ltd, the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), on Friday (June 7).

The new route will feature five weekly flights, providing enhanced connectivity for both business and leisure travellers, it said.



"This exciting development marks Bengaluru as the first Indian city to have direct connectivity to the two largest airports in London – Heathrow and Gatwick, further reinforcing the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UK," BIAL said in a statement.

Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy. The new service will cater to the growing demand for travel between Bengaluru and London, providing passengers with convenient and direct flight options.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL, said, "This new route will boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. London is one of our busiest long-haul markets and the new service will allow our passengers to have a choice of airports in London to travel to."

