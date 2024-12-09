Air India places order for 100 more Airbus aircraft

Tata Sons-owned Air India has placed an order to purchase 100 more Airbus aircraft, comprising 10 widebody A350 and 90 narrowbody A320 Family aircraft, including A321neo.

A press statement from the airline said on Monday (December 9) that these 100 new aircraft are in addition to the firm's orders of 470 aircraft that Air India placed with Airbus and Boeing last year.

The latest order brings the total number of aircraft that Air India ordered with Airbus in 2023 from 250, comprising 40 A350 and 210 A320 Family aircraft, to 350.

Air India also announced it had selected Airbus’ Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to support the maintenance requirements of its growing A350 fleet. The new materials and maintenance contract will help Air India optimise the reliability and performance of its A350 fleet with comprehensive engineering services and integrated component services, including on-site stock at Delhi, provided by Airbus.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said, “We see a clear case for Air India to expand its future fleet beyond the firm orders of the 470 aircraft placed last year. These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will help to position Air India on the path to greater growth and contribute to our mission of building Air India into a world-class airline that connects India to every corner of the world.”

With the order for 100 additional aircraft, Air India currently has a total of 344 new planes incoming from Airbus, having received six A350s so far. In 2023, Air India also placed orders for 220 widebody and narrowbody aircraft with Boeing, of which 185 aircraft remain to be delivered.

Air India is the first Indian airline to operate the Airbus A350, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Delivering exceptional fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and long-range capabilities, the A350s now offer an all-new Air India flying experience to travellers flying nonstop from Delhi to London and New York.

The A320 Family fleet, powered by CFM LEAP 1-A engines, is the backbone of Air India’s domestic and short-haul operations. It delivers world-class flying experiences to millions of the airline’s customers and remarkable operational efficiency and flight economics.