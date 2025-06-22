Air India cuts flights on two Kolkata routes ‘until at least 15 July’

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) Air India on Sunday announced a reduction in its number of flights on the Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata routes for a temporary period.

According to an airline statement, “The changes are effective until at least 15 July 2025.” With this announcement, there will be 63 weekly flights between Delhi and Kolkata instead of 70 from Sunday.

Similarly, the frequency of the Mumbai-Kolkata route has been reduced from 42 weekly flights to 30.

Following previous announcements of temporary reductions in Tata Group-owned airline's widebody international services, it also announced temporary cuts of less than 5 per cent to its overall narrowbody network, the statement said.

“This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of Air India’s services on three routes and reduction of frequency on 19 routes (including Kolkata),” it said.

These reductions are aimed at strengthening Air India’s network-wide operational stability and minimizing last-minute inconvenience to passengers.

The statement said that despite these temporary reductions, the airline will continue to operate close to 600 daily flights with its narrowbody aircraft on 120 domestic and short-haul international routes.

The routes suspended until 15 July 2025 are Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393) – 7 weekly flights, Pune-Singapore (A I2111/2110) 7 weekly flights and Mumbai-Bagdogra (AI551/552) – 7 weekly flights.

Air India apologised to the passengers affected by these curtailments and said it is contacting affected passengers to offer re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds as per their preferences.

Notably, on June 18 the airline announced a reduction of its international services operated with widebody aircraft by 15 per cent.

In the wake of the fatal crash of the London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 plane soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, the carrier has witnessed international flight disruptions, especially with the ongoing safety checks of B787-8/9 aircraft.

“We remain committed to restoring our full schedule as soon as practicable, while at all times prioritising the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft,” the airline’s statement said. PTI

