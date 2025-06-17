Air India cancels five international Dreamliner flights

Within hours after two Air India flights respectively on the Ahmedabad-London and San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata route, scheduled to operate Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, were cancelled due to operational and technical issues, the airline on Tuesday (June 17) cancelled five international flights, all operating 787-8 Dreamliners.

Which flights got cancelled

The cancelled services are AI 915 (Delhi-Dubai), AI 153 (Delhi-Vienna), AI 143 (Delhi-Paris), AI 159 (Ahmedabad-London), and AI 170 (London-Amritsar). Apart from the five cancellations, the flight AI 315 from Hong Kong to Delhi, also operating a 787-8 Dreamliner, was forced to return to Hong Kong due to a technical issue.

The report further states that two flights from Frankfurt and London to Hyderabad and Chennai respectively operated by Lufthansa and British Airways also returned to their origin airports. Both were operating Dreamliners.

Also Read: After Ahmedabad crash, several Air India flights hit by snags, delays

Crash aftermath

The development comes within a week after the deadly crash of Air India’s flight AI 171 heading from Ahmedabad to London. Out of the 242 people onboard only one survived after the plane crashed within a few seconds after take-off and went up in flames as it slammed into a doctors’ hostel. According to media reports, at least 33 people also died on the ground.

As a mark of respect for the deceased, Air India has retired the callsign 171. The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that black boxes of the crashed aircraft are being analysed. However, the exact cause behind the crash is yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Air India cancels Ahmedabad-London flight due to 'operational issues'

Dual engine failure?

Media reports quoted experts as saying that preliminary analysis of the video of the crash indicates the RAT or Ram Air Turbine, had been deployed adding that this only takes place when both engines of the aircraft fail or there is a system-wide electronic or hydraulic failure.

In the wake of the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered extensive maintenance checks on 787-8/9 variants equipped with GEnx engines. The checks will cover take-off parameters, electronic engine control tests and engine fuel-related issues.