The white-collar jobs India built its economy on are now most at risk from AI

Artificial intelligence is poised to severely disrupt India's job market — as it will the rest of the world. But the scale of job losses remains uncertain, as does India's ability to build a thriving AI ecosystem that could generate new opportunities to offset them.

And, when it comes to understanding what lies ahead, history offers little guidance.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its 2024 report, said automation and IT integration in the past were different, affecting “predominantly routine tasks”, whereas AI threats can “extend to cognitive functions”. “As a result, even high-skill occupations, which were previously considered immune to automation because of their complexity and reliance on deep expertise, now face potential disruption,” it warned.

What's different A World Bank report of October 2025 too highlighted that “unlike previous waves of automation, AI has the potential to displace a range of non-routine, white-collar service sector jobs”. Per Economic Survey 2025-26, “early evidence” from advanced economies temper some of the more extreme jobb predictions and “provide some reassurance", especially for labour-abundant economies like India. It drew attention to the fact that India’s non-agricultural labour market depended heavily on white-collar services jobs, with the ICT-BPM (Information and Communication Technology - Business Process Management) market generating 5.4 million jobs and contributing 7.5 per cent of GDP in 2023. Also read: India’s focus shifting from AI adoption to production: IIT Prof Ramakrishnan The good news is, the Economic Survey of 2025-26 pointed to recent studies to observe that “early evidence” from advanced economies had “begun to temper” some of the more extreme predictions on job loss and “provide some reassurance in the near term, especially for labour-abundant economies such as India”. It, however, gives no assessment of the actual impact on India. Magnitude of threat The NITI Aayog’s October 2025 report “Roadmap for job creation in the AI economy” is more specific. “In a business-as-usual case, there will be a downside," it says. "In the worst-case scenario, the headcount in the tech services sector could go down from 7.5-8 million in 2023 to 6 million by 2031. Similarly, the headcount in the CX (customer service) sector could go down from 2-2.5 million in 2023 to 1.8 million.”

New opportunities from AI disruption ♦ New jobs like data centre controllers, AI DevOps engineers, ethical AI specialists, sentiment intelligence analysts ♦ Quantum ML and neurohaptic engineers on the rise ♦ Expansion of India's global capability centres ♦ Drug discovery, IoT and smart cities opening new roles