After uproar, Foxconn denies not recruiting bias at Tamil Nadu plant

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn has denied media reports that it does not recruit married women at its huge manufacturing plant at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The company said in a note to the government that it also does not discriminate against Hindu married women wearing ornaments, saying not allowing metal in the factory was a safety issue.

Foxconn version

"Foxconn clarified that 25 per cent of the latest hires are married women. This would mean nearly one-third of the total women are married,” one of the sources told PTI.

“This ratio compares favourably to any factory in this sector currently operating in India," the source added.

Disgruntled workers?

The Foxconn factory currently has about 70 per cent women and 30 per cent men, the source said.

The Tamil Nadu plant is the largest factory for women employment in the country, the company said.

Company officials contended that allegations that married women were not employed in the factory were perhaps made by individuals who were not hired.

Women’s ornaments

The company also said it was not correct that Hindu married women were discriminated against for wearing ornaments and jewellery.

Wearing metal in such factories is a safety issue, a fact well recognised by both the industry and the government, it said.

Government seeks report

"Any person wearing metals -- man or woman -- regardless of their status (single or married) and their religion (Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh) are required to remove metals while working in the factory," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Central labour and employment ministry has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labour department over the issue of married women not being allowed to work at the Foxconn plant.