After Jio, Airtel hikes tariffs across the board, Vodafone to follow
Bharti Airtel's new tariffs are set to take effect from July 3. Notably, the revised pricing structure will see costs go up by up to ₹600
Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has hiked up its tariffs for both pre-paid and post-paid plans. The new tariffs are all set to take effect from July 3.
Notably, the revised pricing structure will see costs go up by up to ₹600.
The decision follows a similar move by Jio and is likely to be emulated soon by Vodafone Idea too.
Pre-paid plans
Airtel’s revised pre-paid plans show significant increases across various packages. This includes the unlimited voice plans, which offer data along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits.
The basic plan, previously priced at ₹179 for 28 days with 2GB of data, will now be available for ₹199.
The 84-day plan with 6GB data has gone up from ₹455 to ₹509. The annual plan offering 24GB of data has risen from ₹1,799 to ₹1,999.
Daily data plans
There are hikes in the daily data plans.
The 1GB/day plan for 28 days has risen from ₹265 to ₹299. The 1.5GB/day plan will now cost ₹349, up from ₹299, while the 2.5GB/day plan is priced at ₹409, compared to the earlier ₹359.
The 3GB/day plan for 28 days has gone up from ₹399 to ₹449.
Long duration tariff
For longer durations, the 56-day plan with 1.5GB/day will now cost ₹579, up from ₹479; the 2GB/day plan has increased from ₹549 to ₹649.
The 84-day plan with 1.5GB/day has gone up from ₹719 to ₹859, while the 2GB/day plan now costs ₹979, up from ₹839.
The 2GB/day annual plan has shot up from ₹2,999 to ₹3,599.
Meanwhile, data add-ons have seen a moderate increase. The 1GB add-on for one day has gone from ₹19 to ₹22, the 2GB add-on from ₹29 to ₹33 and the 4GB add-on from ₹65 to ₹77.
Post-paid connections
Post-paid users will also henceforth pay more.
The base plan of 40GB data with rollover and additional benefits like unlimited calling and 100 SMS a day has risen from ₹399 to ₹449.
The next tier, providing 75GB of data along with similar benefits and additional subscriptions to streaming services, will now cost ₹549, up from ₹499.
Family plans
Family plans have shot up too. The plan for two connections, previously priced at ₹599, will now be available at ₹699, offering 105GB of data with rollover, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.
The highest family plan, supporting four connections with 190GB of data, has increased from ₹999 to ₹1,199.
ARPU level
Bharti Airtel has emphasised that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to exceed ₹300 to sustain a financially healthy business model for Indian telecom companies.
This ARPU level is crucial for substantial investments in network technology and spectrum.Airtel says it has implemented a modest price increase of less than 70 paise a day on entry-level plans to minimise the impact on budget-conscious consumers.