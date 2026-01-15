Adani-backed Navi Mumbai airport crosses one lakh passengers in 19 days of operations

Adani Group-backed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday (January 15) announced that it has crossed the one-lakh passenger milestone within 19 days of commencing commercial flight operations.

The milestone comes as Mumbai’s existing airport continues to operate near peak capacity, with NMIA expected to ease congestion and support future growth.



As of January 12, the airport handled a total of 1,09,917 passengers, including 55,934 arrivals and 53,983 departures. January 10 emerged as the busiest day, with 7,345 passengers travelling through the facility, according to NMIA. The airport operator said the milestone indicates strong passenger uptake and a steady rise in travel demand from the region.

Airport operations gain momentum

Navi Mumbai International Airport, which has an initial capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually, began commercial passenger services on December 25 last year.

Between December 25 and January 12, the airport recorded 734 air traffic movements, including both arrivals and departures, along with 32 general aviation flights, the operator said. During the same period, 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags were processed.

The airport also handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo during this period, highlighting its integrated approach to managing both passenger and cargo operations from the start, NMIA said.

In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru emerged as the most frequented routes, the airport operator added.

NMIA said it is continuing to expand its services in a calibrated manner, supported by modern infrastructure, efficient processes and a focus on smooth operations.

The airport is also expected to begin international passenger operations after February.

“With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes and a strong emphasis on operational efficiency, NMIA is scaling up its services in a phased manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality and passenger experience,” an airport spokesperson said.

About Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport is the second international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and has been developed as a greenfield project under a public-private partnership between the Adani Group and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).



Conceived to complement the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the new facility is expected to play a key role in meeting the region’s growing passenger and cargo demand and in strengthening Mumbai’s position as a multi-airport aviation hub as traffic continues to rise.