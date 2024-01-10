The Federal
Gautam Adani
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani speaks at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday (January 10).

Adani Group to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat: Gautam Adani

Gandhinagar, Jan 10

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced an investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs.

Of the Rs 55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

The apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometre which would also be visible from space, he added.

Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165 per cent growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Adani said. PTI

