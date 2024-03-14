Adani group stocks tumble, lose Rs 1.12 lakh crore in a day

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) All ten listed stocks of the Adani group tumbled on Wednesday, erasing Rs 1.12 lakh crore from their combined market valuation, in line with weak trends in the equity market.

The stock of Adani Total Gas dropped 9.50 per cent, Adani Green Energy plummeted 9.07 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions plunged 8.54 per cent, NDTV tanked 7.92 per cent and Adani Ports dived 6.97 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 6.91 per cent, ACC declined 6.87 per cent, Adani Power slipped 4.99 per cent, Ambuja Cements dipped 4.58 per cent and Adani Wilmar fell by 4.25 per cent.

Adani Enterprises has been falling for the past seven trading days.

Adani Power hit its lower circuit limit during the day.

The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of all the ten firms was eroded by Rs 1,12,780.96 crore.

The fall in Adani group firms came amid an overall bearish market trend. The 30-share BSE benchmark index tanked 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 72,761.89. The Nifty plummeted 338 points or 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70. PTI

