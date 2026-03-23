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    Adani Green hits 18 GW milestone with new Gujarat solar plant
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    Adani Green's 15,000 MW of renewable energy plant in Khavda. Photo: Gauram Adani/X

    Adani Green hits 18 GW milestone with new Gujarat solar plant

    New Khavda facility takes Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable capacity to 17,982 MW, reinforcing its position as India's largest green power firm

    Agencies
    23 March 2026 1:09 PM IST

    New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Monday said it has operationalised 510 megawatt of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

    With the commissioning of the plants, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,982.3 megawatt (MW), Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

    The power projects having an aggregate capacity of 510.1 MW have been operationalised through its stepdown subsidiaries, the company said.

    Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise these plants and commence power generation from March 22.

    Adani Green Energy Ltd is one of the largest renewable companies in India. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    Renewable energy sectorAdani Group
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