Adani Green Energy shares dip after TotalEnergies declares investment halt

Shares of Adani Green Energy dropped 11 per cent on Monday (November 25) after the French company TotalEnergies said it would not make any new investments in the Adani Group of companies until the US prosecutors' accusations against it were clarified.

In a press statement on Monday, TotalEnergies said it had learnt, through public announcements by the US authorities, of the indictment of certain Adani Group executives regarding an alleged corruption scheme linked to Adani Green Energy Limited's (AGEL) business.

This indictment does not target AGEL itself or any AGEL-related companies. According to the press statement, TotalEnergies rejects corruption in any form.

Also read: Telangana won't accept Adani's Rs 100 cr donation for Skill University: Revanth Reddy