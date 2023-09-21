Adani bags Rs 13,888 cr worth contracts for smart meter installation in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Adani Group on Thursday bagged two contracts worth Rs 13,888 crore from a state-owned discom to install smart meters.

A total of six tenders were awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to install smart meters, of which two have been bagged by the Adani Group, according to an official communiqué from the discom seen by PTI.

The diversified group, which has a sizeable presence in the power sector and had recently won a Rs 1,000 crore contract to install smart meters in the area serviced by BEST Undertaking in Mumbai, will act as an advanced metering infrastructure service provider for smart prepaid metering in MSEDCL, it said.

The two zones awarded to Adani include Bhandup, Kalyan and Konkan having 63.44 lakh meters, and Baramati and Pune having 52.45 lakh meters, it said.

Letter of Awards have been issued to the successful firms, as per the communiqué.

Officials from Adani Group were not immediately available for comment.

The group's transmission arm Adani Energy Solutions, which was earlier known as Adani Transmission, is active in the smart meter segment.

According to sources in the know, with these wins, Adani Group will emerge as the largest smart meter supplier in the country, commanding a 30 per cent share of the market. It has already won contracts to install such meters in four to five states.

Other entities which have also been awarded with orders include NCC in two zones. Two entities -- Montecarlo and Genus -- have won one contract each.

NCC has been awarded the contracts for two zones, namely Nashik and Jalgaon (28.86 lakh meters for Rs 3,461 crore) and Latur, Nanded and Aurangabad (27.77 lakh meters for Rs 3,330 crore). PTI AA SHW SHW

