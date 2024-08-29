2024 Hurun India Rich List: Adani tops, Shah Rukh debuts; 334 billionaires in India

India now has 334 billionaires, up 75 compared to last year, in the latest 2024 Hurun India Rich List released on Thursday (August 28).

With a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and family, who saw their wealth grow by 95 per cent, have claimed the No. 1 spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family’s wealth increased by 25 per cent and are at the second spot with Rs 10.14 lakh crore. Shiv Nadar and family of HCL are third with a wealth of Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has made his debut on the list with a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore.

"India minted a new billionaire every 5 days last year," Hurun India said.

As many as 1,539 individuals (up by 220) across 134 cities have Rs 1,000 crore in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Cumulative wealth has increased by 46 per cent while average wealth has increased by 25 per cent.

Also, 1,334 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 272 are new faces, while 205 saw their wealth drop and there were 45 dropouts.

The youngest billionaires on the list are the founders of Razorpay payment solutions app, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, who are both aged 33.

The 21-year-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, a quick commerce startup, is the youngest on the Hurun India Rich List. His co-founder Aadit Palicha, 22, is the second youngest.

With 386 individuals, Mumbai tops the 2024 Hurun India List followed by New Delhi (217) and Hyderabad (104). Mumbai added 66 new entrants this year.

"India continues to score Gold in the 'Wealth Creation Olympics'. The number of billionaires in 2024 Hurun India List hits triple century," Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.

"India is emerging as Asia's wealth creation engine. While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29 per cent increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires," he added.

"Cricket and movies are heartbeat of India. For the first time, Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan made it to Hurun India Rich List, largely due to the rising value of his holdings in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders," he said.

Top 10 in 2024 Hurun India Rich List