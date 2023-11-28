Telangana polls: KCR philosophically says aim is development, not ‘posts’ at last rally

Gajwel/Warangal (T'gana), Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday got philosophical, saying he will turn 70 by next February and all he wishes for is development of Telangana, not “posts”.

Addressing his last rally at Gajwel, which he represents currently, Rao attacked Congress leaders over promise of bringing back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) if voted to power in Telangana and alleged that her regime was fraught with “encounters, firings and killings.” Rao is contesting from Gajwel segment in the upcoming assembly polls. BJP pitted its MLA Etala rajender against KCR making it a keenly watched constituency.

Thanking the Gajwel voters for electing him as MLA, he assured that the constituency will further be developed if given a chance again.

“I will turn 70 by the coming February. With all your blessings, the achievement of Telangana statehood itself is a great honour for me. Posts are not important. I've already been chief minister for the past 10 years. Telangana should become a great state in the future, that is my ambition,” he said.

Rao also said his dream is to make Telangana a hub for food processing industry.

Seeking votes for BRS candidates in the November 30 Assembly polls, Rao also known as KCR, at his 95th election rally here, promised if the party is voted to power again, Warangal will be developed with additional civic infrastructure.

Also, a mega textile park near Warangal will provide employment opportunities to a lakh people.

“Since this (Warangal) is the second largest city in Telangana, we will bring several industries to this city,” he assured.

Alleging that there was no development during the Congress period, he stressed that the BRS needs to be voted to power again in order to continue development work.

He also assured that if the BRS is voted to power in the state, the old age pension will be increased to Rs 5,000 per month from the existing Rs 2,000.

“Today, Congress people are saying that they’ll bring Indiramma Rajyam if they win. Who wants Indiramma Rajyam? What happened in Indiramma Rajyam? If it was so good, why would NTR (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao) have to float a party and offer rice at Rs 2 a kg. Indiramma Rajyam was fraught with Emergency, encounters, firings and killings,” he alleged, referring to Indira Gandhi’s rule.

He further charged that it was during the Congress regime in 1969 that about 400 people were shot dead during separate Telangana agitations.

He claimed that Telangana ranked number one in the country, ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, in terms of capita income.

Rao opined that in the 75 years of independence, though there is democracy in the country, required levels of maturity have not come. PTI

