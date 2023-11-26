The Federal
x

In year of Women’s Reservation Bill, just 4% of Telangana candidates are women

26 Nov 2023 3:14 PM GMT

45 candidates face charges related to offenses against women, with three of them charged with rape.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X