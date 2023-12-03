Rajasthan polls: With leads in 112 seats, BJP crosses majority mark

Early trends on Sunday (December 3) showed a lead for the BJP in the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly. By around 12 noon, the saffron party had crossed the halfway mark with its candidates leading in 112 seats while the Congress was ahead in 71, according to Election Commission (EC) website. The BSP and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) were leading in three seats each and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) was leading in two. Independent candidates were leading in seven constituencies. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Tikaram Jully, Brijendra Ola, Vishvendra Singh, and Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia were among the Congress candidates who were leading, whereas Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi were trailing. Vasundhara Raje leading

#WATCH | Former Rajasthan CM & BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia offered prayers at Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa. pic.twitter.com/rEj5CPcwY4 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje was leading in Jhalrapatan with 78,366 votes against her Congress rival Ramlal Chouhan by 36,211 votes. In Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, the BJP’s Diya Kumar was leading with 74,318 votes against the Congress’s Sitaram Agarwal by 30,257 votes. In Nimbahera, BJP candidate Shrichand Kriplani was leading with 54,521 votes against his Congress rival Anjana Udayalal by 4,250 votes. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi was trailing behind his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Rajsamand district’s Nathdwara seat by 3,677 votes. Joshi had got 28,649 votes against Mewar’s 32,326, the EC website showed. In Kota North, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was lagging behind BJP candidate Prahlad Gunjal by 580 votes around 12 noon. Dhariwal had got 34,775 votes so far while Gunjal had 34,195. In the Sawai Madhopur seat, BJP’s Kirodi Lal Meena was leading by a margin of 2,249 votes against his Congress rival Danish Abrar. Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, was leading with 18,057 votes in five of 19 rounds, according to the EC website.

#WATCH | Counting of votes | Rajasthan: BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari offers prayers at Govind Devji temple in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/TMw5iqmtzJ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Congress leaders leading Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of the Congress was leading in the Sardarpura seat by a margin of 15,823 votes. According to the EC trends, Gehlot was leading with 51,201 votes against nearest rival Mahendra Singh Rathore of the BJP, who was trailing with 35,378 around 12 noon. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who was trailing in Tonk initially, took a lead of 3,185 votes around 12 noon from rival Ajit Singh Mehta of BJP. While Pilot had 26,745 votes, Mehta’s vote count read 23,560. A tight battle was on at the Bansur seat, with Rajasthan minister Shakuntala Rawat of the Congress losing her early lead dramatically to trail behind BJP candidate Devi Singh Shekhawat (32,476 votes) and Rohitash Kumar of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) (32,370 votes) by 12 noon. Among other Congress leaders who were leading were Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia in the Bagidora seat (37,060 votes/margin 13,541) and Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural seat (52,329 votes/13,408). Minister Brijendra Ola of the Congress was leading in Jhunjhunu with 51,294 votes with a margin of 21,572 votes). In Jhotwara, the Congress’s Abhishek Choudhary was in the lead with 51,654 votes as against BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Rathore’s 50,714, according to EC data. Congress candidate Prashant Sharma, after leading against his BJP rival Satish Poonia in the morning, was trailing behind the former BJP state president in the Amber seat around 12 noon. Sharma had 42,577 votes, while Poonia had 42,636, EC data showed. In the Lacchmangarh seat, BJP’s Subhash Maharia was trailing by 2,955 votes behind PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra. Dotasra, with 23,225 votes, was leading in five of 24 rounds. BJP jubilant

#WATCH | Rajasthan BJP cadre celebrate party's lead in state elections, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/WzqB4lVrZe — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023