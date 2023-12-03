Rajasthan: ‘Unexpected for everyone,’ says Gehlot as BJP set to win 115 seats

Polling in 199 of the state’s 200 seats was held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, had bagged 64 seats and was ahead in five.

At the time of this report being filed, the BJP had crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, winning 112 seats out of the 199 where Assembly elections took place and leading in another three.

Gehlot reached the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and handed over the resignation letter to the governor.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday (December 3) evening after the Congress was defeated in the Assembly polls.

Gehlot blames Modi-Shah

Gehlot said the poll results were “unexpected for everyone” but rejected suggestions that bringing forward “new faces” would have helped the party retain power.

He lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging they incited people in the name of religion during the election campaign. The Congress leader said he had expected the people of the state to take “revenge” on the BJP leaders, but it did not happen.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, “We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public.”

Later, talking to reporters, Gehlot said they would go into the reasons behind the adverse election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Replying to a question on whether a change of face in the elections might have brought a positive result, Gehlot said that it would be wrong to say that bringing new faces might have made the party win the elections.

“There was talk of bringing new faces, and new faces should come, but this demand was not there in MP and Chhattisgarh and still we lost the election. It would be wrong to say that we would have won the election if new faces were brought.”

Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who was batting for handing over the reins to the next-generation leaders, were engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed the government in the state in 2018.

Asked if the defeat might affect the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Gehlot replied, “All these things affect. In the elections, Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, and Priyanka Gandhi...everyone campaigned massively. Our schemes were exemplary.

“We were expecting to win on the basis of our schemes, laws and promises. But the government could not be formed.” Gehlot said he would continue to work for the people whether he remains in any position or not. He said he would continue to work for the people of the state till his last breath.

He said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked everyone to now prepare for the Parliament election.

“I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful. It does not mean they should not work after forming the government,” he said.

He said all the schemes introduced by the Congress government in the past five years, including the old pension scheme and the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, should be taken forward by the next government.