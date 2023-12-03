The Federal
x

Watch | How Vasundhara Raje defied all odds to offer a sparkling performance in Rajasthan | Capital Beat

3 Dec 2023 8:22 AM GMT

As the BJP looks set to sweep Rajasthan, journalist Tabeenah Anjum decodes the Vasundhara Raje factor.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X