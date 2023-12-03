MPs elected to Assemblies must quit one seat within 14 days

MPs elected to state assemblies will have to quit one of the seats they hold within 14 days, otherwise they will lose parliament membership, an expert said on Sunday.



The BJP fielded 21 MPs in the assembly elections: seven each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, four in Chhattisgarh as well as three in Telangana.

The MPs who win assembly polls must quit one of their seats in the next 14 days.

"If they don't, on expiry of 14 days, they will lose their membership of parliament. But they can continue as member of the state assembly," constitution expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achari said.

He cited the Prevention of Simultaneous Membership Rule issued by the president in 1950 under Article 101 of the constitution to back his statement.

(With agency inputs)