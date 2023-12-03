MP: Ruling BJP ahead in 155 seats, Congress leading in 73 seats

The ruling BJP appeared poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, with the saffron party leading in 155 seats, way ahead of Congress which is leading in 72 seats.

Narottam Mishra, incumbent home minister of MP said BJP will win 125 out of the 150 seats in MP. It is a matter of hours, he said, adding that not only in MP, the BJP will also form government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Kamal Nath leading

Meanwhile, Congress's Kamal Nath, who is the face of the party in the state, is leading by nearly 28,117 votes in his homeground Chhindwara. He seems to be fighting a tough battle here against BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu, who has so far gained 17,982 votes to retain his seat in this constituency.

Congress party workers had already put up posters congratulating Kamal Nath and even said he will be the CM candidate for Congress. BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu, a former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for Chhindwara district, has a grip over the constituency's voter dynamics and caste affiliations.

Shivraj Chouhan attributes lead in MP to PM Modi

BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading as well and is looking to be Chief Minister for a fifth time.

The incumbent CM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign in the state. He added that the people of the state have "immense faith" in Modi.

"Double engine government, the work done by the Central Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister in Delhi, we implemented it here and the schemes made here, the wonderful journey that we traveled from Ladli Lakshmi to Ladli Brahmin, the poor, the farmers, the nephews- The work done for the nieces also touched the hearts of the people," he added.

He further credited various BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party national president J P Nadda for contributing in the ruling party's return to power in Madhya Pradesh."We will form the government with a historical mandate. Amit Shah said BJP will win 150 seats, but we will go beyond that. People's blessings are with us, we worked for the poor and women," MP BJP Chief VD Sharma told the media on lead in early vote count.

As BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "We knew that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, given the public welfare schemes of our double engine government - people's blessings will be with us... I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP and we will form the government with absolute majority."

The results indicate a tough battle in the state with the Congress seemingly unable to cash in on the 'anti-incumbency'. The Congress had hoped to return to power in the heartland state, ousting the BJP which has been ruling the since 2003, barring a 15-month period during December 2018-March 2020.



Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

(With agency inputs)