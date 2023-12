Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF candidate Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission.

Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes, it said.

Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress managed 2,520 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)