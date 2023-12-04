LIVE | Mizoram polls: ZPM surges ahead in early trends; DyCM loses, CM trailing
Some exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, but most have indicated a hung House with no party getting a clear majority
The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began amid tight security at 8 am on Monday (December 4), officials said.
Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela told PTI that the counting was being held in 13 centres across the state.
One counting hall has been set up for each of the 40 assembly seats at these 13 centres, he said.
The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students’ bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.
Postal ballots were being counted first, and from 8.30 am, the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted, Lianzela said.
Besides three counting centres in the Aizawl district, which has 12 assembly constituencies, one centre each has been set up in the 10 other districts, he said.
In some of the seats that have a fewer number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted, he added.
More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots, the official said.
Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state’s 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.
The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.
Some exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, but the majority indicated a hung House with no party getting a clear majority.
In the last assembly elections, held in 2018, the MNF had won 26 seats and the ZPM secured eight seats, relegating the Congress that bagged five seats to the third place. The BJP had won one seat.
- 4 Dec 2023 6:31 AM GMT
Health Minister loses
Mizoram Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana has lost to ZPM’s Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui seat.
ZPM nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua got 5,468 votes while Lalthangliana secured 5,333 votes.C Laldintluanga of the Indian National Congress got 2,958 votes. (PTI)
- 4 Dec 2023 6:29 AM GMT
Trends at 12 noon
ZPM: 26 (7 wins)
BJP: 2 (1 win)
MNF: 11INC: 1
- 4 Dec 2023 6:12 AM GMT
Rural Development Minister Laruatkima loses
Mizoram Rural Development Minister and MNF candidate Laruatkima lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in the Aizawl West II Assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.
Hmar of Zoram People's Movement secured 10,398, while Lalruatkima of Mizo National Front got 5,579 and Ngurdingliana of Indian National Congress received 1,528 votes, the EC said.Independent candidate K Laldingliana got only 99 votes. (PTI)
- 4 Dec 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Trends at 11.30 am
ZPM: 26 (4 wins)
MNF: 11
BJP: 2INC: 1
- 4 Dec 2023 5:32 AM GMT
Trends at 11 am
ZPM: 26 (2 wins)
MNF: 10
BJP: 3INC: 1
- 4 Dec 2023 5:11 AM GMT
DyCM loses, CM trailing
The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) crossed the halfway mark in early trends and was leading in 25 seats, besides winning one, as votes were being counted for the assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday morning, according to the Election Commission (EC).
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 10 seats, the BJP in three and the Congress in one, it said.
Mizoram has 40 assembly seats, and 21 is the majority mark.
Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after two rounds of counting.
Health Minister R Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading.
ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma was leading in the Serchhip seat.(PTI)
- 4 Dec 2023 5:04 AM GMT
Trends at 10.30 am
ZPM: 29 (1 win)
MNF: 7
BJP: 3INC: 1
- 4 Dec 2023 4:27 AM GMT
Trends at 10 amZPM: 24 (1 win)MNF: 10BJP: 3INC: 1
- 4 Dec 2023 4:04 AM GMT
Trends at 9.30 am
MNF: 13
ZPM: 20
Congress: 6BJP: 1