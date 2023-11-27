KCR wanted BJP’s friendship, but was refused: Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 27) claimed that the swipes of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders at him are a result of the BJP’s refusal to form an alliance with party in the past.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana’s Mahabubabad, Modi claimed that Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrashekar Rao was aware of BJP’s potential and for a long time tried to strike an alliance with the party, but was refused the same.

“KCR realised the increasing power of BJP much earlier. For a long time, he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the BJP. Once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request. But BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana,” Modi told the crowd at the rally.

“Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn’t lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

The prime minister had made similar claims against the BRS at a poll rally in Nizamabad last month. He said the meeting between him and KCR took place after the BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad municipal polls in 2020.

At the Mahabubabad rally, Modi also took a dig at the Congress, while equating it with KCR and holding both responsible for Telangana’s “destruction”.

“Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana. So, the people of Telangana can’t let in another disease after ousting one – I have seen this everywhere in the state. The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. You have determined that the next chief minister of Telangana will be from the BJP. The BJP has promises you that the first BJP chief minister in Telangana will be from the backward class community,” Modi said.

He also promised that the BJP, if it forms government, will send the corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail.

He said, “the saffron party considers as its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS... whatever the scams KCR was involved in here" would be probed by the BJP government.

He also promised not to spare those who betrayed Telangana's poor and youth. "Our resolve is to send the corrupt of BRS to jail." Noting that he had the opportunity to interact with many people during three days of campaign in the state, the Modi said Telangana people have already resolved to throw out the government of KCR.

(With inputs from agencies)