Exit polls for Assembly elections 2023: Hits and misses

We have reached a stage in the counting of votes in the four states that held elections last month where one can safely say that the BJP has wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and has retained power in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has beaten the BRS in Telangana after two terms of being in the wilderness.

The position at 3.30 pm on December 3:

Chhattisgarh: BJP – 53, Congress – 35, Others – 2

Madhya Pradesh: BJP – 166, Congress – 62, Others – 1

Rajasthan: BJP – 115, Congress – 70, Others – 12

Telangana: Congress – 65, BRS – 40, BJP – 8, AIMIM – 6

The exit polls predictions have had mixed results. Most of them said the BJP would retain power in MP, and some of them said the BJP had an edge in Rajasthan. The majority of the exit polls forecast that the Congress had an advantage in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The biggest surprise for them would have to be Chhattisgarh, with the BJP winning convincingly in a state where Bhupesh Baghel was expected to win comfortably thanks to the welfare schemes.

India Today-Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and India TV-CNX can be given full marks for their Madhya Pradesh prediction that the BJP would win big in the state.

ABP News-C Voter got two out of three right, predicting a BJP victory in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. India Today-Axis My India also made the right predictions for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Jan Ki Baat showed the BJP and Congress neck-to-neck in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the upper hand for BJP in Rajasthan and Congress in Telangana.

The Republic TV-Matrize analysis showed a close fight in Telangana between the BRS and the Congress, with the Congress having an edge.