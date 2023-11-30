The Federal
Watch | What do the exit polls say? Who's winning, who's losing?

30 Nov 2023 3:40 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-30 15:41:34.0  )

Exit polls are out for five assembly elections - Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP, Telangana and Mizoram. What do they indicate? Watch the video to find out.

