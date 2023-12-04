Consensus on seat sharing must to defeat BJP in 2024: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said if there is proper consensus on seat sharing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party will not be able to retain power at the Centre.

On BJP's win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, she said there was nothing to rejoice for the saffron party as the vote margins were slim.

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said the BJP won more seats than the Congress in Rajasthan because of a split in votes among opponents.

"A strategy has to be finalised. I think BJP won't come to power if seat sharing is finalised," she added.

