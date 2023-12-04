The Federal
Mamata Banerjee, Madrid, Spain
x
Mamata Banerjee has said that the BJP will not come to power at the centre if a proper seat sharing for LS polls is done | File photo

Consensus on seat sharing must to defeat BJP in 2024: Mamata Banerjee

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Agencies
4 Dec 2023 1:32 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-04 13:32:32.0)

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said if there is proper consensus on seat sharing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party will not be able to retain power at the Centre.

On BJP's win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, she said there was nothing to rejoice for the saffron party as the vote margins were slim.

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said the BJP won more seats than the Congress in Rajasthan because of a split in votes among opponents.

"A strategy has to be finalised. I think BJP won't come to power if seat sharing is finalised," she added.

PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Mamata BanejeeAssembly results
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X