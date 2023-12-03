BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy
BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy assembly constituency on Sunday (December 3).
He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes.
Speaking to media, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment.
"I feel that I am fortunate to win against those two (KCR and Revanth Reddy). People will vote for you even without money and liquor. I always believe that people are not corrupt, it is leaders," he said.
He said he considered both KCR and Revanth Reddy as opponents only.
