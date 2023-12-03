The Federal
BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy
x
Venkata Ramana Reddy. Photo: ANI/X

BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy

He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
3 Dec 2023 1:51 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-03 13:51:39.0)

BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy assembly constituency on Sunday (December 3).

He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes.

Speaking to media, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment.

"I feel that I am fortunate to win against those two (KCR and Revanth Reddy). People will vote for you even without money and liquor. I always believe that people are not corrupt, it is leaders," he said.

He said he considered both KCR and Revanth Reddy as opponents only.

(With inputs from agencies)

TelanganaTelangana assembly electionsRevanth ReddyKCRAssembly Elections 2023
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X