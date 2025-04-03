India faces selective trade headwinds from US tariff impact, apparel sector most hit

The economic damage to India following the imposition of 27 per cent reciprocal tariff by the US government, announced early on Thursday (April 3), on all Indian goods exported to the US, is expected to be significant while the actual impact in value terms vary.

Loss may account for 0.7% of GDP



While a Citi Research puts the annual loss at $7 billion, international broking firm, Macquarie has said the impact could be as high as $30 billion on India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which would amount to about 0.7 per cent of the $4.3 trillion GDP.

Also read: Why retaliatory tariffs on US do not make sense for India Effective April 9, 2025, this tariff was part of Trump’s broader trade agenda, which set a baseline 10 per cent duty on all imports and higher country-specific rates to “reciprocate” foreign trade barriers. India's merchandise exports to the United States totalled around $74 billion in 2024, with pearls, gems and jewellery accounting for $8.5 billion, pharmaceuticals contributing $8 billion, and petrochemicals amounting to approximately $4 billion. Textile exporters to feel the pinch

The immediate impact will be felt by the Indian textile and apparel exporters as a double-digit tariff will erode their competitive edge. Previously, many of these exports were at low duty rates (the average US tariff on Indian apparel was only a few per cent). Now the importers from the US must pay 27 per cent more or ask Indian suppliers to cut prices. Even under a more modest 10 per cent tariff scenario, India’s apparel exports to the US could have dropped over $1 billion. With a 27 per cent duty, the impact on export volume and value could be more significant – potentially a multi-billion dollar hit annually.

Also read: Trump's tariffs: These Indian sectors may be worst hit but experts spot 'gains' too Indian manufacturers are expected to face order cancellations or postponements soon as American retailers adjust sourcing plans. With profit margins already thin in the textiles sector, they might get squeezed further, and this could force exporters to offer discounts to retain US buyers, directly affecting earnings and possibly leading to layoffs in this labour-intensive industry. Silver lining However, competitors like China, which is taxed at 34 per cent, Bangladesh at 37 per cent, and Vietnam at 46 per cent under Trump's plan, are being taxed higher than India's 27 per cent rate. Hence, in absolute terms, it could help the Indian apparel and footwear sectors. However, key exemptions have been made for specific sectors: pharmaceutical products (around $9 billion of annual Indian exports) and energy products face no new tariffs. But reports suggest that the US may impose tariffs on these two sectors, too, at a later date. Additionally, automobiles and auto parts – already targeted by a separate 25 per cent US auto tariff – are not subject to the 27 per cent rate (they continue under the 25 per cent levy). These measures sharply contrast with the near-zero or single-digit tariffs that most Indian goods previously faced in the US, fundamentally altering the landscape of India-US trade. Also read: Why is Trump calling April 2 'Liberation Day'? What does he want that day? Opportunity in EV space However, a few analysts believe that India has a good opportunity in the EV space. "With US automotive tariffs rising, India's electric vehicle sector has a prime opportunity to capture a larger share of the US market, especially in the budget car segment," Saurabh Agarwal, partner and automotive tax leader at Ernst & Young India said.