Trump's Gaza takeover plan: Real estate dream or Middle East disaster?

US President Donald Trump’s second term has already sparked controversy, and his latest move regarding Gaza is no exception. In a shocking announcement, Trump has revealed plans to use the US military to take over Gaza and transform it into a luxury destination. Dubbed the ‘Riviera,’ this envisioned township is set to become a high-end commercial hub, far removed from the war-ravaged reality of the region. However, this plan has met with strong opposition from Arab nations, who see it as another step in permanently displacing Palestinians. The latest episode of WorldlyWise breaks down the latest developments and their global implications.

Gaza under relentless attack

For the past 15 months, Gaza has suffered heavy Israeli bombardment, resulting in 47,000 deaths and the displacement of over 2 million Palestinians. Trump’s proposal to clear out Gaza’s remaining population and rebuild it for global settlers is being seen as an attempt to erase Palestinian history. Israel has long resettled Jewish communities in occupied territories, and critics fear that this so-called ‘Riviera’ will serve as another avenue for expanding Israeli control over Palestinian land.

Jordan and Egypt, whom Trump had hoped would take in Palestinian refugees, have outright refused to participate in this resettlement plan. The broader Arab world has voiced strong objections, with many leaders calling it an insult to Palestinian sovereignty. Critics argue that this initiative is not about reconstruction but about cementing Israeli dominance over Gaza.

A history of US intervention gone wrong

The US has a long track record of military interventions that have left regions in chaos. From the 2003 Iraq invasion, which led to the rise of ISIS, to the decades-long Afghanistan war that ended in Taliban resurgence, past actions raise concerns about whether Gaza will suffer the same fate. The idea of forcibly reshaping war-torn regions into economic hubs has historically backfired, leading to long-term instability instead of peace.

The broader Middle East remains on edge. Conflicts in Syria, Libya, and Yemen – many worsened by US intervention – continue to smolder. Meanwhile, Trump’s plan for Gaza is being likened to his administration’s earlier foreign policy blunders, such as the US push to admit Ukraine into NATO, which provoked Russia into attacking Ukraine. Many fear that Trump’s ‘Riviera’ project could trigger another round of violence and displacement.

What does Trump mean by ‘taking over’ Gaza?

While Trump’s words suggest a full-scale US military occupation of Gaza, the specifics remain unclear. Analysts predict that Israel will oversee the transition while the US provides military and financial backing. Given Trump’s strong ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the likelihood of a Palestinian return to Gaza under this new plan is close to zero.

Despite Trump’s bold claims, experts argue that turning Gaza into a luxury hub is an unrealistic goal. The sheer scale of destruction, coupled with deep-rooted political tensions, makes the idea impractical. Furthermore, the Arab world’s rejection of the plan signals that any attempt to reshape Gaza without Palestinian involvement will face immense resistance.

As Trump continues to push his real estate-driven foreign policy, Palestinians find themselves at the centre of yet another uncertain chapter. While Trump envisions a gleaming metropolis, the reality on the ground tells a different story – one of displacement, destruction, and geopolitical turmoil. Whether this plan succeeds or fades into history as another failed US intervention remains to be seen.

