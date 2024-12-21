LG's nod to ED to prosecute Kejriwal in liquor policy case: Political power play?

A day after reports emerged alleging that Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has sanctioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the controversial liquor policy scam, political ramifications loom large. The timing of this purported decision, coinciding with the pre-election build-up in Delhi, has ignited a fierce war of words. The Federal’s "Capital Beat", hosted by Neelu Vyas, with senior editors Puneet Nicholas Yadav and TK Rajalakshmi dissects the unfolding drama and its implications.

LG's alleged sanction

Reports claim the LG’s office has granted approval to prosecute Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, this information remains unverified, with no official statement from either the LG’s office or the ED. Puneet Nicholas Yadav pointed out the Supreme Court’s November 6 ruling, which requires the ED to secure prior sanction for prosecuting elected representatives. This procedural shift could explain the timing, yet he raised concerns about the lack of fresh evidence supporting the case.

Adding to the skepticism, Rajalakshmi recalled past court observations that questioned the ED’s evidence in earlier cases involving Kejriwal. She described the prolonged investigations as lacking substantive breakthroughs, which weakens the credibility of the allegations.

AAP’s rebuttal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swiftly dismissed the reports as baseless and politically motivated. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi demanded transparency, challenging the ED and LG’s office to publicly release the sanction document. She accused the BJP of orchestrating a smear campaign against Kejriwal

According to Rajalakshmi, the AAP is using this controversy to its advantage, portraying itself as a victim of political vendetta. This narrative, she suggested, could energise AAP’s voter base

Political implications

Yadav noted that any attempt to arrest or prosecute Kejriwal risks backfiring on the BJP by reinforcing perceptions of political overreach. Drawing parallels to Jharkhand and Maharashtra, he emphasised that central agency interventions during elections often strengthen Opposition narratives rather than weaken them.

For the BJP, the stakes are high. While targeting Kejriwal might disrupt AAP’s momentum, it also risks alienating urban voters who prioritise transparency and fairness.

Challenges ahead

Despite leveraging this controversy, AAP faces its own hurdles. Anti-incumbency sentiment and administrative shortcomings have emerged as challenges after nearly a decade in power. To address these concerns, the party has made bold changes, replacing several incumbent MLAs with fresh candidates to appeal to disillusioned voters.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s task is to overcome its consistent inability to win Delhi’s Assembly elections, despite dominating in Lok Sabha and municipal polls. Rajalakshmi noted that any misstep, such as perceived misuse of central agencies, could further complicate the BJP’s campaign.

Socio-political dynamics

Beyond the immediate controversy, the discussion delved into broader socio-political issues. Rajalakshmi highlighted contentious remarks by BJP leaders on migrant communities, which could alienate Purvanchali voters — a critical demographic in Delhi. Simultaneously, AAP’s emphasis on welfare schemes like Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani demonstrates its strategy to address economic concerns and strengthen voter loyalty.

