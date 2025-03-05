Integration or othering tactics? What's behind BJP's Sufi outreach?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long sought to redefine Muslim representation in India by strategically engaging with specific sects and communities within Islam.

By reaching out to Shias, Bohras, Pasmandas, Ahmadis, Agha Khanis, and Sufis, the party aims to create internal divisions while simultaneously reinforcing its broader Hindutva politics.

This selective engagement does not signal an end to the marginalization of Muslims as a whole; rather, it allows the BJP to selectively tolerate strands of Islam that align with its political objectives while continuing to target the community at large.

A calculated political move

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 25th edition of the Jahan-e-Khusrau festival in Delhi, an annual celebration of Sufi music and culture. As he addressed the gathering, Modi praised the syncretic traditions of Indian Islam, particularly the contributions of the 13th-century poet and musician Amir Khusrau.

His speech, rich in references to India’s pluralistic past, was more than just a cultural appreciation—it was a calculated political move. Modi’s presence at the festival aligns with the BJP’s broader strategy of engaging with Sufi communities, an unfolding plan for several years.

BJP’s selective appreciation of Sufism

The BJP’s overtures to Sufi Islam are not new but part of a carefully crafted political initiative. In October 2023, the party’s Minority Morcha organised the “Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan" in Lucknow, inviting around 200 Sufi representatives. The move was aimed at reinforcing the image of Sufism as the defining character of Indian Islam, in contrast to other sects the BJP has frequently accused of fostering radicalism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this narrative at the World Sufi Forum in 2016: “Sufism is the voice of peace, co-existence, compassion, and equality. It is a celebration of diversity and pluralism.”

He has also referred to figures such as Nazr-e-Krishna and Raskhan, saying, “Raskhan’s devotion to Krishna and Rahim’s couplets on the Gita and Quran show how India has always had a tradition of interfaith harmony.”

This selective appropriation of history serves the BJP’s ideological framework by fostering an image of Muslims who assimilate into Hindutva narratives as “acceptable” while those who resist such assimilation are cast as the “other”.

Relevance of Chishti order in BJP’s outreach

Sufism, the mystical dimension of Islam, emerged around the 8th century but gained prominence in the Indian subcontinent between the 12th and 16th centuries, roughly coinciding with the Bhakti movement—a spiritual and social reform movement that went beyond orthodox Hindu structures, challenging caste barriers and ritualistic practices, and focusing on personal devotion (bhakti) to a deity without the need for priestly intermediaries.

Among the various Sufi traditions in India, the Chishti order holds particular significance in the BJP’s outreach efforts. The Chishti Sufis, historically known for their syncretic traditions, deep cultural entwinement with Indian society, and emphasis on love and tolerance, represent an Islam that aligns with the BJP’s narrative of “acceptable” Islamic religiosity.

The dargahs of prominent Chishti saints, such as Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, attract millions of followers, including Hindus, making them a key site for symbolic political gestures.

“Spiritual” Islam and “political” Islam

By engaging with the Chishti order, the BJP attempts to bolster its image as a party that respects Muslim traditions while simultaneously differentiating between “spiritual” Islam and “political” Islam. This outreach serves to neutralise opposition from politically assertive Muslim groups while creating a perception of inclusion that appeals to both moderate Muslims and Hindu voters who view Sufism as less confrontational.

Navaid Hamid, former president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, noted, “This is an attempt to pit one sect of Islam against another. By selectively championing Sufism, the government is essentially ‘othering’ the Deobandis and others who do not fit into its vision of a domesticated Islam.”

The other side of argument

However, Adil Rasheed, a member of the BJP OBC Morcha National Executive and a key figure in the BJP’s outreach, argued that Modi’s engagement with Sufi Islam is an effort to promote harmony between different communities.

“Sufism has always been rooted in local traditions, promoting peace and coexistence. The prime minister has been reaching out to Sufi leaders for years, recognizing their role in shaping a more inclusive society,” he said.

Rasheed further asserted that Modi’s outreach is not limited to Sufis but extends to all Muslims, emphasizing that the BJP wants to counter extremism through the promotion of Sufi traditions.

The other Muslim sects

However, critics view this engagement as a tactical move rather than a sincere attempt at inclusivity. Vishal Arora, a scholar and journalist, suggested that the BJP’s engagement with Sufi and Pasmanda Muslims aims to “divide the Muslim community, weaken collective opposition to the party, expand its support base within the community, and influence internal dynamics within Indian Islam.”

By selectively engaging with Sufi groups, the BJP distances itself from other Muslim sects that are more politically assertive or critical of the ruling party. “If the BJP is genuinely committed to India’s pluralistic legacy, it should not overlook the potential of the Bhakti movement,” Arora said.

Using Sufism to mend global image

Arshad Alam, a sociologist and former faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, suggested that Modi’s embrace of Sufism serves two purposes: first, to send a message to the global community that he is not against Muslims, and second, to signal to the Hindutva fringe, who frequently demonise the Muslim community, that his approach is more nuanced.

He also pointed out that Modi’s engagement with Sufism could challenge radical elements within Hindu society who aggressively vilify Muslims. “This could be a jolt to the extremists who leave no stone unturned in portraying the community as a threat,” he added.

Resistance and justice

Meanwhile, Navaid Hamid also highlighted the historical role of Sufis as voices of resistance against oppression. He argued that the BJP is promoting a commodified, apolitical version of Sufism that serves state interests rather than genuinely empowering the community.

“Sufism has always stood for resistance and justice. The version being promoted today is stripped of its revolutionary ethos and is being used to divide those who conform from those who resist,” he added.

The political stakes

The BJP’s outreach to Sufi communities runs parallel to its engagement with Pasmanda Muslims, a socioeconomically marginalised section of the Muslim population. By appealing to these groups, the party seeks to challenge the perception of Muslims as a monolithic voting bloc while also attempting to weaken opposition within the community. However, this strategy is not without risks.

India’s Muslim community is deeply diverse, with intricate sectarian and ideological divisions. By selectively engaging with one sect over others, the BJP risks deepening these existing fissures. Critics warn that such outreach could be perceived as sectarian engineering rather than genuine inclusivity.

A strategic manoeuvre

Hamid, summing up his criticism, stated, “This is not about integration—it is about co-opting a section of Muslims while isolating others. The BJP’s engagement with Sufi Islam does not reflect a commitment to diversity; rather, it is an attempt to redefine and control what is considered acceptable Islam in the eyes of the state.”

Whether this outreach will lead to genuine integration or deepen existing sectarian divisions remains an open question. What is clear, however, is that Modi’s embrace of Sufism is not just about celebrating a cultural tradition—it is a strategic manoeuvre in the BJP’s broader game of political chess.