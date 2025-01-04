China’s super dam on Brahmaputra: Why it's a geopolitical challenge and concern for India

China’s decision to construct the world’s largest dam on the Yarlung-Sangpo River, known as the Brahmaputra in India, has sparked major ecological and security concerns. Situated just 30-40 kmfrom India’s border, this controversial project, approved on December 25, could disrupt downstream water flow and pose geopolitical challenges for India and Bangladesh.

A Mega Dam Sparks Regional Concerns

China’s new dam, planned near the Great U-Bend of the Yarlung-Sangpo in Tibet, marks a significant development in its water resource strategy. Geospatial expert Dr. Y. Nithyanandam explains, “The dam is located less than 40 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control, making it a potential concern for India’s downstream regions.”





Dr. Nithyanandam highlighted that this region is already prone to natural hazards like landslides and floods. He warned, “Construction of this magnitude can exacerbate existing disasters and put additional pressure on downstream areas, including India and Bangladesh.”

Ecological and Security Implications

The dam’s impact on the Brahmaputra river — a lifeline for millions in India and Bangladesh — has raised fears of ecological harm and water security issues. According to Dr. Nithyanandam, about 30-40% of the Brahmaputra’s water originates from the Yarlung-Sangpo. He noted, “Any disruption to this flow could impact downstream water availability, though it’s unlikely to dry the river completely.”

The expert added that the exact effect depends on the technology China uses. “If they build a reservoir like the Three Gorges Dam, it could restrict water flow and sediment transport downstream. However, if it’s a run-of-the-river project, the impact may be less severe.”

India’s primary concern is the dam’s strategic location. “There’s apprehension that China might weaponize the dam or manipulate water flow to gain an upper hand in geopolitical disputes,” said Dr. Nithyanandam.

China’s Energy Goals vs. Regional Impacts

China claims the project is part of its renewable energy strategy, aiming for net neutrality by 2060. However, Dr. Nithyanandam argued that the scale of the dam—three times larger than the Three Gorges Dam—raises doubts about its ecological feasibility.

“China’s enforcement of environmental policies in large government projects has often been inconsistent. If strict monitoring isn’t implemented, the downstream impact could be catastrophic,” he said.

Asked if India’s own hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim could justify China’s actions, Dr. Nithyanandam pointed out key differences. “India’s projects are smaller in scale and subject to stricter environmental scrutiny. However, both nations must ensure their energy policies don’t harm riparian states like Bangladesh.”

India’s Strategic Response

India currently lacks a formal water-sharing treaty with China, complicating its ability to address these concerns. Dr. Nithyanandam suggested, “India and Bangladesh should collaborate to highlight the potential consequences of this dam on international platforms. Regional diplomacy will be key to resolving this issue.”

He also emphasized the need for domestic preparedness. “India must improve its water management and storage infrastructure to mitigate any potential disruptions caused by the dam.”

The expert concluded by advocating for increased international pressure. “Bringing global attention to the risks posed by the dam could encourage China to adopt more sustainable practices. If any preventive measures can be taken, they should be implemented swiftly.”

China’s super dam on the Yarlung-Sangpo has triggered alarm bells across the region. While it aims to bolster China’s renewable energy capacity, the potential ecological and geopolitical consequences for India and Bangladesh cannot be ignored. The need for enhanced regional cooperation and international oversight has never been more critical as the region braces for the possible impacts of this colossal project.



